The B-Side

Illustration of cut-up lined paper and a pair of scissors. The lined paper spells out The Unconventional B Side
Phoebe Unwin

akdjhfkjahgkhg. (Am I the only one who pronounces keyboard spam differently depending on which letters it uses most? This would sound different if it had lots of Es and Hs.) The intro should be unconventional too, shouldn’t it? How do I do that? I was told, “Just don’t write an intro. That’s unconventional.” But that’s giving “this is daring” energy./ First of all: This may be my one opportunity to publish brackets. We should be allowed to use them more. In the name of unconventionality: [ ] / um. / Why did I decide to do this? / We are Arts writers. Art cannot escape convention. Every film, book, song and designer coat collection is built on the dictations of those before it. Even works that break conventions can only do so because those conventions exist. / … But also. / We cannot escape convention. It surrounds us. We form society and smaller cultural sects that, while created by and malleable to individuals, turn back to instruct and categorize us. We follow conventions to avoid conflict, because we don’t know how to exist outside of them, or because they are so inherent to our daily lives that they have become invisible. / I asked these writers to find conventions and point them out. Or to tell me about the times they broke conventions. Or tried to. Or thought we should get rid of a convention — even if it’s harmless, convention gets old. / And there’s one more part. My favorite part. / Language. / As writers, we are constrained to its conventions. These writers have taken language and moved it to other formats, molded it into fiction, paired different writing styles in a single piece, pulled it through their personal stories, used it to invite discourse from YOU, the reader, or looked a language convention in the eye. / Right, so here we examine and question the conventions of art, culture and language. / That’s it from me. Enjoy.

Senior Arts Editor Erin Evans
Illustration of a girl watching a cracked TV screen. Behind the TV is a script from The Addams Family. On the screen is a family with a dog.

Not-your-average family sitcom pilot

Serena Irani
Illustration of a girl sitting on her bed looking at her laptop. Surrounding her are tweets about popular TV shows and a thread and sewing needle.

I only watch TV shows people are talking about

Lillian Pearce
Illustration of a girl in an aisle full of cards ripping one in half

The unconventional art in greeting cards

Kaya Ginsky
Black and white digital art illustration of a laptop screen open on a table, showing two people in a youtube video boxing. The laptop screen is cracked and there is a podcast microphone sitting next to it. Drawn in a realistic style.

CR1TIKAL VERSUS SNEAKO: The fascinating masculine conventions of YouTube beef boxing matches

Saarthak Johri
Illustration of a person looking in a cracked mirror while applying lipstick. They are wearing a crown with chainmail.

A makeup tutorial for gender euphoria

Quinn Newman
Illustration of a dictionary with the sentence "I want to be lucky, successful, happy, and good" with the oxford comma very pronounced.

A story for the Oxford comma, The Daily’s most oppressed piece of punctuation

Maddie Agne
Illustration of a football player holding up a football through the view of binoculars. Surrounding him are the sheet music and lyrics to Mr. Brightside which become distorted around the football.

The ‘Brightside’ Transmission and the collapse of humanity

Jack Moeser
Illustration of a fridge with magnet letters spelling out "words" "Palabras" and "Mots".

I sing when I talk

Graciela Battle Cestero