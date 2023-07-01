The Michigan Daily logo

The B-Side

Two hands make a ‘pinky promise’ gesture. The artwork is done digitally in a Notan style.
Abigail Schad

Prepare for trouble, because the Pairs B-Side will have you seeing double … double the number of usual writers, that is! For this B-Side, our writers created pieces around the titular theme, as is customary, but they didn’t act alone. That’s right, this special edition is not just about pairs, but by pairs. 10 writers teamed up in dynamic duos to write about that very topic.

In one corner, we have pairs of pairs facing off in Hannah and Ava’s Battle of the Boyfriends. Opposite them, Hunter and Saarthak make themselves the eponymous pair of interest. Doing a backward double-take, Max and Allison discuss two-facedness and Shakespeare, while Adaeze and Cecilia zoom through time and space with their favorite sci-fi and fantasy pairings. And I know, you know, that Lillian and Sabriya went to bat for Gus and Shawn’s best best-friends moments in “Psych.”

So go forth and read! Enjoy this coupled B-Side (or, should I say, Bi-Side) and its words, penned by one more pair of hands than usual.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Ledezma
Realistic digital art illustration of a boxing poster between Twilight characters Jacob Black and Edward Cullen. Jacob Black is pictured on the left in all purple shades with a purple background, while Edward Cullen is on the right in all orange shades with an orange background.

May the best pairing win:

Debating love triangles in pop culture



Hannah Carapellotti Ava Seaman
Characters Gus and Shawn from the tv show “Psych” skip in a field while holding tacos. The illustration is done digitally and is solely done in the colors blood orange and teal. The art style is inspired by Michael Cho.

I know, you know, that Shawn

and Gus are the best TV duo



Sabriya Imami Lillian Pearce
Pictured are the Summer Seniors Arts Editor and Summer Managing Arts Editor for the Michigan Daily, Hunter and Saarthak. The illustration is digitally and is colored solely in purple and green-yellow. The art style is inspired by Michael Cho.

‘Hunter and

Saarthak’



Hunter Bishop Saarthak Johri
Binary suns from star wars in the form of two CDs (one white/bright, the other in magenta) with a gradient background and a tree line in the foreground. On the tree line, there is a low opacity/"hidden" image of a triangle with an eye in the center, imitating Bill Cipher from Gravity falls.

Of twin suns

and twin shows



Cecilia Ledezma Adaeze Uzoije
Realistic digital art illustration of a person’s face. The left side is in pink hues, representing femininity, and the right side is in blue hues, representing masculinity

To thine own

self be true



Max Newman Allison Wei