Prepare for trouble, because the Pairs B-Side will have you seeing double … double the number of usual writers, that is! For this B-Side, our writers created pieces around the titular theme, as is customary, but they didn’t act alone. That’s right, this special edition is not just about pairs, but by pairs. 10 writers teamed up in dynamic duos to write about that very topic.



In one corner, we have pairs of pairs facing off in Hannah and Ava’s Battle of the Boyfriends. Opposite them, Hunter and Saarthak make themselves the eponymous pair of interest. Doing a backward double-take, Max and Allison discuss two-facedness and Shakespeare, while Adaeze and Cecilia zoom through time and space with their favorite sci-fi and fantasy pairings. And I know, you know, that Lillian and Sabriya went to bat for Gus and Shawn’s best best-friends moments in “Psych.”



So go forth and read! Enjoy this coupled B-Side (or, should I say, Bi-Side) and its words, penned by one more pair of hands than usual.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Ledezma