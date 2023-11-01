Nature, like art, carries and reflects all the world’s mysteries, beauty and intrigue. In our wildest imaginations, we are a part of nature, and it is a part of us. We rest with the moon and stars. We live with seasons and change with the weather. We find the horrors of humanity in nature’s mirroring of our evils and in our visions of its destruction at our hands. We find symbiosis and a hope that empowers us to our core where nature thrives and when we search for and cultivate its beauty.

We can change nature; we can make plants grow or cut down trees.

Human nature and nature have an inextricable relationship filled with beauty and pain. They may be like siblings, maybe even twins, so where does human nature end and nature begin? Our joy makes the sun peek out from the clouds and the sun makes our joy come out from hiding. We struggle to climb a mountain and a mountain forces us to reckon with pain. We give flowers to loved ones and our love blooms with the flowers.

Sometimes nature itself is art, and we look back in awe. We wake up to see sunshine out our windows and take time for the best sunsets in the Michigan sky. Bluebirds and wind and blades of grass make our life’s music. We find freedom in open space where humans live and love and learn. Every color is a natural hue; every sound is built of organic material. Evil is a natural instinct, but so is love and curiosity.

When we let it, nature can change us; it can deepen our life and our love, peace, hope, intelligence and understanding.

We should not destroy nature because doing so would be to destroy the basis of all beautiful things. These 10 beautiful pieces remind us of this.

