I think almost everyone can agree that love is a beautiful thing. Love is more than just a feeling: It’s an all-consuming force, a powerful, driving intensity and the golden thread that binds humanity together. Our love for each other and the world we inhabit together unites each of us, allowing us to bask in its warm light. It’s our shared loves that connect us — our mutual appreciation for great art, literature, music, films and culture. Our undying loyalty for fictional characters, our unreciprocated reverence for celebrities and our cultish devotion to popular culture — by sharing in our loves for the same people, places and things, we unwittingly craft connections and intimate communities that defy barriers of distance and language, brought together by the magnificence of modern devices. But love is not always a thing of beauty. Love can be twisted, dark and terrible, bordering on obsession and colored by cruelty. Our admiration for performers and their art can be warped into infatuation over Instagram, and our perception of what true love really is can be twisted by television and manipulated by media until it is unrecognizable. The modern world allows us to amplify, or hide, the best and worst parts of ourselves and humankind as a whole. Our consumption of media can change the way we think — and maybe even the way we feel. Love is hard to put into words, even more so when one doesn’t know which behind-the-scenes experiences and technologies are pulling its strings. Nevertheless, with this B-Side, our writers will try and pin down what it means to love in a modern world.

Senior Arts Editor Annabel Curran