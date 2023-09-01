As summer begins its winding journey into fall, we are placed in our annual state of liminal losses and renewal: The sun disappears into chilly evenings, our flowers and leaves dampen into muted hues, and the sense of wonder of what summer could have held transforms into renowned hope for what the next academic year could bring. It is a nearly disorientating condition to balance, as even the Earth transitions to a difficult mixture of chilly mornings but scalding hot afternoons. The onslaught of autumn marks the end of whatever life stage was held before it while also offering the breadth of opportunity and newness that only the death of a stage can bring. In this strange whirlwind of change and emotion, melancholy exists to fill in the cracks and fractures of what once was and what could be.

Throughout the waves of melancholy that push us all through life, art is the lighthouse guiding us to hope and understanding. Art is the mirror that can show us our pain in a new, beautiful way. Art is even the source, leading us to yearn for a platonic ideal that can only exist in fiction or in paint. The Melancholy B-Side is a study of how melancholy is both fueled and dampened by the art we create and indulge in. So, the next time you find yourself staring out the bus window in melancholy or watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee, turn to the Melancholy B-Side for beautiful words by nine Michigan Daily Arts Writers ruminating on their own melancholy.

— Senior Arts Editor Ava Burzycki