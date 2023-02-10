With love, from ‘Love, Rosie’Graciela Batlle Cestero
On books as love letters and letting yourself be knownEmilia Ferrante
Literally me: the cringe characters that knew me before I knew myselfSaarthak Johri
On art and self discovery: a love letterAnnabel Curran
What Richard Linklater’s ‘Before’ trilogy taught me about emotional intimacyAva Seaman
A love letter to a zombieSarah Rahman
Joe Pera talks with meHunter Bishop
‘Before Sunrise’ uses space to build intimacyMitchel Green
Learning change through ‘Hours Were the Birds’Claire Sudol
The intimacy of comfort charactersCC Meade