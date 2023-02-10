Art has an ability to crack the surface and shove itself deep into every crevice of humanity. Once inside of us, art warps our foundations to add new meanings to the lives we live, whether it be through pumping our hearts, pressing on our bruises or melting all of the soft, pink parts that make us human. Art can be an indulgence that outshines reality, but it is more powerful as a mirror — reflecting the most vulnerable, packed-away portions of our insides. This means that a connection to art requires a connection to self, and neither can be severed from its counterpart. So, while a work of art is an open wound, our connection to it is what keeps digging deeper and deeper into the skin until something strikes blood. For this reason, the consumption of art is the most intimate act of all. The Intimacies B-side is all about how art has shaped us and cut through us, and the tenderness we feel toward art. And while art may be the common diamond among our words, each work of art is surrounded by its own unique mix of vulnerability that only the observer can add to the masterpiece. Spanning from exploring how books bridge the gaps that love letters can’t to how art can become a makeshift home, this B-side has cocooned a cohort of writers who have split themselves open and let their own soft, pink parts fall right onto the page. This is a bit of a diary, this is a bit of an art critique and this is wholly what makes art worthwhile.

Senior Arts Editor Ava Burzycki