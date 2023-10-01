We all have that piece of art, stowed away in the safety of our playlists, the neat stacks of a bookcase and the depths of our Letterboxd accounts, that feels like our own little secret. It might be a cult-classic film we think everyone should watch at least once, or a fashion subculture that we feel is ingenious but unlikely to end up in the pages of Vogue. Maybe it’s a piece of classic literature or an innovative graphic novel that hasn’t permeated the mainstream, or a TV show canceled years ago that we still revisit regularly. This art lacks broader cultural recognition, but to us, there is a distinct beauty in its anonymity. It doesn’t need to be the most subversive or outlandish, but it is something we feel is vastly underappreciated. These hidden gems can be found in the most unexpected places, but once we find them, we can’t help but wonder, how is everyone else living without this art?

Discovering art that is often overlooked can feel like uncovering a glittering gem, a diamond in the rough. While these gems might hold personal significance because they feel wholly our own, there is something to be said for sharing a hidden gem with a tight-knit community, whether it be of close friends or online strangers. Connecting with those who “get it,” who understand what makes this art so potent, can be equally special to keeping a hidden gem to ourselves. These Daily Arts writers are here to share their hidden gems with the world and remind us of what we stand to gain from digging a little deeper for art that hovers below our cultural consciousness.

— Senior Arts Editor Nora Lewis can be reached at noralew@umich.edu.