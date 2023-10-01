THE B-SIDE

We all have that piece of art, stowed away in the safety of our playlists, the neat stacks of a bookcase and the depths of our Letterboxd accounts, that feels like our own little secret. It might be a cult-classic film we think everyone should watch at least once, or a fashion subculture that we feel is ingenious but unlikely to end up in the pages of Vogue. Maybe it’s a piece of classic literature or an innovative graphic novel that hasn’t permeated the mainstream, or a TV show canceled years ago that we still revisit regularly. This art lacks broader cultural recognition, but to us, there is a distinct beauty in its anonymity. It doesn’t need to be the most subversive or outlandish, but it is something we feel is vastly underappreciated. These hidden gems can be found in the most unexpected places, but once we find them, we can’t help but wonder, how is everyone else living without this art? 

Discovering art that is often overlooked can feel like uncovering a glittering gem, a diamond in the rough. While these gems might hold personal significance because they feel wholly our own, there is something to be said for sharing a hidden gem with a tight-knit community, whether it be of close friends or online strangers. Connecting with those who “get it,” who understand what makes this art so potent, can be equally special to keeping a hidden gem to ourselves. These Daily Arts writers are here to share their hidden gems with the world and remind us of what we stand to gain from digging a little deeper for art that hovers below our cultural consciousness. 

Illustration of an apartment building with green gems around the perimeter.
Then and now, we will always be ‘Downtown’
Amina Cattaui illustration of Pharrell Williams smiling and giving a thumbs up with gems on the perimeter.
A not-so-hidden gem: Pharrell Williams
Nickolas Holcomb ALT Illustration of a girl holding hands with someone standing in a phone. There are silver gems around the perimeter.
Niche internet micro-celebrities and me
Kathryn Hemmila Illustration of Frank-N-Furter from Rocky Horror Picture Show with red gems around the perimeter.
From flop to the top: The community of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Max Newman Illustration of a girl laying on the ground with headphones in. There are blue gems around the perimeter
Musical gems gifted to me by my local bookstore
Graciela Batlle Cestero