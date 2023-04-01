The Michigan Daily logo

The B-Side

Illustration of the cover of a spiral notebook with a blue first-place ribbon laying on top of it. The ribbon reads “Firsts B Side”.
Evelyn Mousigian

A First represents total novelty, a beginning, a moment in time that sets off all that follows or stays a distant memory, nevertheless changing our perception of everything that comes after it. 

People cannot create or experience art without firsts: the first time, the invention, an original work or idea. The world also does not go around without personal firsts: first kisses, chance encounters, first losses. These are all captured in art. 

We all have personal firsts with art: the first movie we watch, the first concert we attend, the first song we enjoy. Firsts are critical to how we understand art and, ultimately, how we understand ourselves. The first time we consume a work of art is a defining moment. Maybe it will become a show/movie/album/book we consume repeatedly, but the first time is the most important. Art becomes a memorial for the point in our lives when we first experience it, yet its meaning fluctuates as we develop. As we grow from our first days, kisses, dates and breakups, art supports us in all the angst and excitement of “firstness.” We also grow with our favorite artists and forms, starting with their first works (or the first works of theirs we consume) through their evolutions and rise. From the first moment, we might be hooked forever.

Firsts can be scary or exciting, something out of the ordinary or something that sets the tone for lifetimes or generations. Whether a personal first or an artistic first, we face novelty as the moment begs us to ask if it will be the first of many or the first and last. 

Are firsts the worst or the best, or whatever rhyming word we made up in a childhood adage to process the enormity of our personal firsts? A first is always the most memorable — for better or worse. What do your firsts mean to you?

Senior Arts Editor Kaya Ginsky
Illustration of arts desk in The Michigan Daily newsroom.

Saying goodbye to The Daily

Daily Arts Seniors
Illustration of the legs of two people sitting on the hood of a car with a movie screen in the background.

Drive in, drive me home

Abigail Goodman
Illustration of a girl driving a car listening to "Brazil" by Declan McKenna.

‘Brazil’: Pure, simple joy

Maurice Tobiano
Illustration of Katniss Everdeen’s silhouette drawn on a piece of paper on fire.

What I learned as an adult reading ‘The Hunger Games’ for the first time

Mallory Edgell
Digital illustration of a man wearing a dress shirt and boxers like Tom Cruise from Risky Business surrounded by music notes, an electric guitar, and the words "Still like that old time rock and roll".

Let me tell you about the first time I listened to ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’

Graciela Batlle Cestero
Digital illustration of Marlin, Nemo and Dory from "Finding Nemo"

Firsts and family, as told by ‘Finding Nemo’

Hannah Carapellotti
Digital illustration of Annabelle froom the "Annabelle" movie, Ghostface from the Scream franchise and Jason from "Friday the 13th."

How Abby Howard and ‘The Last Halloween’ taught me to enjoy horror

Alex Hetzler
Illustration of still images from Jim and Pam, Nick and Jess, and Ben and Leslie’s first kisses.

Sitcom smooches

Constance Meade
Illustration of a Spotify homepage with the album covers for folklore, Hoizer, Pure Heroine, Preacher’s Daughter, Ultraviolence, and a liked songs playlist.

The albums that shaped me

Mina Tobya
Digital art illustration of someone scrolling through Ao3 on their laptop in their room late at night. Drawn in a realistic style.

The first time I discovered fanfiction: An ode to my journey as a writer

Rebecca Smith
Illustration of a person sitting in a chair watching an orchestra on the left side and their computer with music open on the right.

A tale of 2 firsts: Wordless musics

Nicole Appiani