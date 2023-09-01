THE B-SIDE

We all know what it is to dream. To dream is to hope, to chase a far-off, glittering future without any certainty that we will ever finally reach it and grasp that elusive thing slipping between our fingers. To dream is to want, desperately and nonsensically, to be someone else, somewhere else, in spite of the painful knowledge that to do so would be impossible. We throw ourselves into this yearning in spite of all reason; we chase these dreams every day, sometimes in the only way we know how — through escapism, through art, through fantasy. 

We all understand the desperate longing that comes with immersing ourselves in a world wildly different than our own. We flip through a fantastical novel or press play on a magical, mysterious film or TV show in search of something better, something bigger, something we can be a part of. To consume art is to escape, to dream, to build new worlds and wonders all within the limitless bounds of your imagination. To consume art, and to create it, is to fantasize. 

A fantasy is a complex, beautifully multifaceted thing. It’s a genre, a fictional universe of alluring impossibilities. It’s a daydream, a harmless infatuation that, given the time, can consume and overwhelm your every waking thought. A fantasy is a crush, an impossible romance, a delusion. It’s a hope, an ambition, a chance. Fantasies are what create art, those inklings of impossible thoughts and dreams take shape as their creators imbue them with words, images and life. Fantasies drive us to engage with art and media, allowing us to think critically and creatively. Our fantasies make us human. 

Within every one of us is a secret, a delusion, a daydream, a fantasy. These Daily Arts writers coaxed those fantasies out, put them on the page and breathed a little life into them, bringing their hopes, dreams and fantasies just that much closer to reality.

— Senior Arts Editor Annabel Curran can be reached at currana@umich.edu.

Illustration of “the star” tarot card. There is a mountain range forming into the shape of a woman. Her hair is water and flows into a larger body of water in front of the mountains. Above her there are six stars surrounding a larger seventh star.
Understanding reality through the fantastical worlds of Björk
Nora Lewis An illustrated Tarot card titled “Page of Swords” showing the back of a hero in knights armor holding a sword. In the distance are mountains and a dragon.
Fictional men written by women: An unattainable fantasy?
Rebecca Smith Illustration of the Wheel of Fortune tarot card.
‘The Price is Right’ and the fantasy of materialistic success
Jack Moeser digital illustration of a The Magician tarot card, featuring a female-presenting person in place of the original subject
The great fantasy (and fallaciousness) of Harry Potter
Emmy Snyder An illustrated tarot card titled “The Lovers”. In the foreground a man kneels and proposes to a woman. A winged being looks down on them from above.
A platonically informed letter to romantic love
Graciela Batlle Cestero digital illustration of a The Worlds tarot card with a planet theme
23rd century dreams
Cecilia Ledezma Illustration of the hanged man tarot card.
‘The Sandman’ taught me to dream again
Mina Tobya digital illustration of the Ten of Wands tarot card
Prophecies, quests and “chosen ones”: What the fantasy genre says about purpose
Pauline Kim Illustration of the hermit tarot card.
To have and to hold
Kristen Su Illustration of the six of cups tarot card.
‘I Remember Everything’: Music and fantasization about the past 
Olivia Tarling Two of swords tarot card with an illustration of a woman blindfolded and two swords stuck in the ground.
Escape from reality: Y/N and finding perfection in stories
Adaeze Uzoije