We often overlook colors. We take notice of them, of course, but we sometimes forget that there’s more to them than the practical purpose they serve in a given moment. The sky is blue, yes, but what more is there beyond that? I’ve always been fascinated by color, not just in the everyday world and in my everyday life, but in the art that I consume. I’m drawn to bright colors on movie posters, to pastel shades on the books that fill shelves at Barnes & Noble, to the dichotomies of glaring whites and beckoning shadows that exist in grayscale. For this B-Side, I asked Daily Arts Writers to consider the role color plays in their relationships with art. From blue music to pink books, these writers heard my question and passed this test with, well, flying colors.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami