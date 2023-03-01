The Michigan Daily logo

The B-Side

Digital art illustration of metal squares bolted into the wall, some falling out, that spell out "The Artificial B-Side"
Phoebe Unwin

Do you ever feel as though nothing is real anymore? Do you find yourself looking for something natural, only to discover that everything has become a copy of a copy of a copy of what came before it? Do you fear a future of Artificial Intelligence and androids and losing ourselves in our technological advances? If so, welcome to the Artificial B-side.

Senior Arts Editor Hunter Bishop
Digital art illustration of online influencer Caroline Calloway, with the caption "I tried to be a party girl and write a book"

A comprehensive history of Caroline Calloway

Ava Burzycki
Digital art illustration of a person sleeping, with several different versions of Spider-Man on the edges and corner of the image.

Do audiences dream of electric Spider-Men?

Rami Madhi
Digital art illustration of a city in a snowglobe, with planets in the background.

Science fiction won’t help us escape reality

Zach Loveall
Digital art illustration of a prisoner in Plato's cave watching screens on the wall. Prisoners in the background have screens attached to their heads.

Plato’s parasocial parable of the cave

Saarthak Johri
Digital line drawings of Monika from "Doki Doki Literature Club," Connor from "Detroit: Become Human," and GlaDOS from "Portal 2" surrounding a human figure filled in with numbers.

Artificial characters, real feelings: The fictional robots that shaped my life

Cecilia Ledezma
Digital art illustration of a hand holding a phone displaying an Instagram post of a smiling couple

A case for keeping your relationship off of social media

Rebecca Smith
Digital art illustration adapted from the poster for the film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence"

The Modern Pinocchio: Steven Spielberg’s ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’

Maya Ruder
Digital art illustration of the cast of the TV show "Jane the Virgin" in a semi-realistic style

Accidental artificial insemination and the found family trope in ‘Jane the Virgin’

Hannah Carapellotti
Digital art illustration in a cartoonish style of eyes and a mouth on top of a blank phone screen

You are not a person, but you could be

Laine Brotherton
Digital art illustration of a film reel, with each slide depicting scenes from TV shows. The middle slide is in black and white and shows a person watching TV alone.

My life: The backdoor pilot

Mina Tobya
Digital art illustration of Mark Hammill as Luke Skywalker and the CGI version of Luke Skywalker, both drawn in a realistic style with blue shades.

This is not the Luke Skywalker you’re looking for

Serena Irani
Digital art illustration of an elephant wearing a hat in a circus

The show must go on: An ‘artificial’ jukebox musical

Quinn Newman
Digital art illustration of a girl with a sad face, who is inside her hourse, being pulled outside by a happier version of herself, who is outside. Drawn in playful/cartoonish style with purble/blue colors.

The perils of loving fiction more than reality

Pauline Kim