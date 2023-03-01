A comprehensive history of Caroline CallowayAva Burzycki
Do audiences dream of electric Spider-Men?Rami Madhi
Science fiction won’t help us escape realityZach Loveall
Plato’s parasocial parable of the caveSaarthak Johri
Artificial characters, real feelings: The fictional robots that shaped my lifeCecilia Ledezma
A case for keeping your relationship off of social mediaRebecca Smith
The Modern Pinocchio: Steven Spielberg’s ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’Maya Ruder
Accidental artificial insemination and the found family trope in ‘Jane the Virgin’Hannah Carapellotti
You are not a person, but you could beLaine Brotherton
My life: The backdoor pilotMina Tobya
This is not the Luke Skywalker you’re looking forSerena Irani
The show must go on: An ‘artificial’ jukebox musicalQuinn Newman
The perils of loving fiction more than realityPauline Kim