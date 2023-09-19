Writing in the Digital Dark Age

The once-dominant web hosting platform, at one point the third-most
The once-eminent web hosting platform, at one point the third-most
browsed site in the world, was a place where people could create
personal websites in its neighborhoods, either about themselves or
their niche interests. GeoCities felt like it was this distinct part
of the “good internet” — an oral history of that period in the ’90s
when people still had hope, before 9/11: a self-fulfilling
Humans of New York, a
space not written by academics but by people and their lived lives.
Most of it is gone.
The website was bought by Yahoo in 1999, where it slowly faded out
into obscurity and eventually went under in 2009. It didn’t burn in
flames à la
left-pad
and go out in calamity but simply became
obsolete. When data became economical instead of experiential, GeoCities
was no longer profitable enough, useful enough, to exist: It’s now
only accessible through conservation projects like the internet
Archive Special Collection. I can’t help but feel like an archeologist, digging up fragments
of the past, unburying the fractures of a bygone relic in pursuit of
nostalgia that I didn’t even experience.
When I sift through the rubble, I’m not really left with a sense of
discovery, but
absence. The archaic webpages I’m viewing are, by nature, imperfect.
Images are lost, links rot and I see their ghosts, their ethereal
forms, half-websites, floating on an internet that abandoned them
long ago: it’s funerary. Something once thought of as an eternal
part of people’s lives shouldn’t be missing, gone like this — a
memory-shaped hole in the universe.
GeoCities’ dissipation is part of a greater phenomena known as the
“digital dark age”: The idea that we, even amid all of our
electronically-documented glory, are living within a historical
period that may one day be a “maddening blank to future historians …
because nearly all of our art, science, news, and other records are
being created and stored on media that we know can’t outlast even
our own lifetimes,” writes
Steward Brand.
This is a problem of entropy. Paper and microfilm are immutable
mediums. A book displays itself; its data cannot be changed, it
cannot be rewritten once it is printed, its organization is set in
cellulose. Conversely, a hard drive is fugitive by its very nature,
designed to be rewritten over and over again, elusive. It needs
hardware, electricity, power, our current global infrastructure as
it exists at this moment to function and to be read. Data retrieval
from a hard drive requires current ports, current computers and
current operating systems, which all become obsolete, unobtainable
once new, better, faster, more useful and more profitable ways of
transferring and storing data come to be. We’ve already witnessed
this happen. Easy access to 5 ¼-inch and 8-inch floppy disks is now
nearly nonexistent, with the data on them — the
memories,
anxieties,
euphoria,
gone, imprisoned within the old ways forever, antiquities of a world
that no longer needs them. And God forbid we use cloud storage
solutions like Google Drive or Dropbox. At least a hard drive
doesn’t actively require power for its information storage the way a
web server does, ready to drop dead at any slight change. While the
Dead Sea Scrolls have survived for nearly 2,000 years, modern data
is mortal, its lifespan sometimes even shorter than our own.
On March 18, 2019, MySpace — once the most visited site in the world
— was
confirmed to have lost
about 53 million songs in a 2016 server migration. Studio engineers
lost their old masters. A dad lost his deceased son’s
guitar recordings. There’s a modern-day burning of the Library of Alexandria every
other year or so, and even that tragedy only contained about 200,000
books. In our cultural amnesia, we move on — to YouTube, to
Soundcloud, to Instagram — so eager to forget the titans of the
past, assuming they stand as the monuments of our world until their
foundation is pulled out from under us.
Many people make the mistake of believing the web is ever-present;
there’s the age-old adage of “whatever you put out on the internet
will be out there forever!” Which is partially true. The
interconnectivity of global technologies has led to a supernova of
communicative memory. Words travel like electricity: Both major
economic catastrophes and your friends’ dinner plans get to your
doorstep in an instant. Information is accessible in a way that it
has never been before, but cultural memory, our memorials and
manifestos, are fading. Our VSCO pictures, Instagram stories and
WordPress articles will not last even within our lifetimes;
attention is hyper-fixated on the present, the contingent replaced
with its ouroboric feedback loop.
Even more insidiously: In the information age,
data becomes a commodity. Data becomes evergreen, and whatever individual or corporation we
let control those parts of our lives for us gets to dictate
history. When data is entrusted into the hands of digital
monopolies, our memory becomes intrinsically tied to their server
infrastructures, their bottom lines, their interests. “Data is to
this century what oil was to the last one: a driver of growth and
change,” write authors at
The Economist. Uber and Tesla are data — not hospitality or automotive —
companies. Google sees what you search, and Meta understands how you
socialize. Amazon Web Services decides what gets to be hosted on the
internet, so when the average website decays in two months, Amazon
gets to command what is remembered and what is forgotten.
But what does this mean for us? What will happen if we pray to this
apocalypse of memory — the god of forgetting?
The growth of the computer and the web has been intrinsically
involved with artistic notions: just look at early works of Andy
Warhol on the
Amiga 100. However, digital loss always lingered, with many of the early
artworks by considerably less-famous artists forever unrecoverable,
preserved through trace photos, only brought back to life through
restoration. Since then, digital art forms — the 3D animation, the webcomic,
the video game — have blossomed. But it was my encounter with Jon
Bois’ “What football will look like in the future” that left me seeing digital writing as its own, unique medium.
Think of digital writing like this: If any of you have taken an
English class, you have undoubtedly been asked to do close readings
of texts — in essence, picking out formal elements to analyze how
the author constructs their arguments or moves their plot forward.
In high school, you’re mainly introduced to these elements in the
form of literary devices: metaphors, motifs, allusions and other
things of that sort, which is expanded on in college, where anything
can be a formal element. I think the greatest thing about “The
Bridges of Madison County,” for example, is the book’s 4-inch to
6.75-inch form factor: A novella that fits in your pocket, which
imbues that sense of adventure into the reader, inviting them to
read it by a campfire, on a road trip or seaside — wherever the
novel’s meandering qualities will resonate more.
Really, the physicality of the novel itself is a formal element,
with its page turns (utilized masterfully in Junji Ito’s
Uzumaki), the textile feeling of paper and the overall embodied spatiality
of a book. I know this might seem trivial because all books, by
their nature, share those similarities. But I also know that I can
read the New Yorker fully in one sitting when it gets to my mailbox
every Sunday, yet I struggle to consume more than an article at a
time on my laptop computer.
To me, this contrast in attention is because of the difference in
intention. A novel is designed for one purpose: to be read, its
words unchangeable, eternal, while a laptop computer, to the delight
of the globalized, technological Western world, does everything, and
in that Icarian act, we find our attention fragmented. Great works
of literature were never meant for the computer screen, and so their
digital simulacrums become secondary to the true, intended form of
the physical novel.
But what happens when, especially in the field of journalism, the
true experience of the medium is the one forgotten about, when
92.7%
of New York Times subscribers are digital? And who is going to blame
them, a generation who grew up and were fundamentally,
neurologically shaped
by computer processors as much as they were by the printed word?
There is an increasingly popular view of the brain as
entangled, rather than discrete, as a complex system that cannot be broken
down into modules like the amygdala. The brain’s function is
emergent, intelligence coming from interactions between different
simple systems, rather than being innate to those areas themselves.
So is it surprising that we’re drawn to the World Wide Web, to the
only thing in daily human existence that is ordered higher in
entropy than us, to the other, grand complex system of our world?
Maybe we recognize ourselves in it. Maybe we aspire to it.
Then there might be an impetus to write in a truly digital way, to
make the computer screen our new medium rather than simply words, to
align our enactive experiences of the world with our written word
instead of fighting it. It’s slowly starting to happen around us;
with the
New York Times, with
Vox, with independent outlets, who
understand that digital media is mutable, words can scuttle off the
screen and pictures
can move
in a way that print media never could achieve.
All of this is great. The work technology has done for journalism is
immense, but I fear I can’t betray my roots as a
creative writer. What excites me about writing digitally is the opportunity to
think of our work as designers, as architects: The computer screen
is our canvas, and everything, from fonts to padding to coloring,
can be easily dictated by us in a way publishers and economic
realities previously did not allow for. Digital writing is a
recognition that reading, fundamentally, is a visual experience.
Like us, it can be entangled, borrowing from the fine arts, from
music, from cinema, from wherever is desired, to build something
that is more complex than its parts, whose brilliance comes from the
interactions between those different artistic disciplines, united
under digital writing, rather than the mediums themselves.
Digital writing, in a way, is more human. Words on the screen are
alchemically transmuted from binary codes, and that process requires
energy: electricity. Digital writing needs to be fed, needs to be
cared for, needs to be loved, and can change, can shift with our
tides, our anxieties. I understand this article isn’t going to
survive: links will degrade, leading to error pages. The website
will go down, javascript libraries will become unsupported. But for
now, I can still love, and when the world crashes down and all
memory of these words is wiped, save for within our fading
neurochemistry, it will mean that those words are no longer
resonant
to us; we will have grown.
Write once, read once
I’ve said my words; now it’s time for yours.
Let your words be fugitive. Write a note below, and receive a
message, across space, across time. Every note can only be read
once, before they’re deleted: rest assured your words will
disappear, and be comfortable with your anxieties; be comfortable
with your impermanence, and see someone else’s lived life.
On a cosmological scale, 500 years isn’t a lot. Libraries will
crumble. Everything will eventually degrade. Our ancestral villages
will be bombed, our languages
forgotten
and our ways of life left behind. In digital writing, we fall in
love with degradation; we embrace the present. Writers too often
feel an anxiety to entomb their words onto the eternal, to be like
Lahiri, McCarthy,
Didion: to live beyond themselves and to be remembered. Writing in the
digital dark age is its antithesis: an overt opportunity to be
wrapped and shaped by this elusivity, rather than running from it.
Breathe with me. Air in through the nose, out through the mouth.
Feel the muscles contracting as air comes in, with a little pause in
between, and out, as everything relaxes, as the world crashes down
around us. Keep going. Feel that pause, the apex, where everything,
for a moment, stops. It’s where we are.
This is the age that we are writing in — that little pause: for all
the infrastructure, information, buildings, people, grass, around
us. This is the moment: of quiet suspense, tension, of unstoppable
beauty, before everything comes down, before entropy takes its toll
and before we recede.
Perhaps more than anything, our current technological age reminds me
of Oliver Jeffers’
dipped paintings. He makes portraits of people, strangers with close encounters to
death, and renders them beautifully before dipping them into a vat
of enamel paint, forever veiling a part of the portrait’s features.
He invites people to come witness this event, where he and they will
be the only ones to remember the portraits as they originally were —
a performance art of sorts.
The internet is one large dipped painting, and we are all here in
the midst of its submersion. The clock ticks: It stops for no one,
and I am glad that I will have the opportunity to witness things as
they were one last time. Come, then, over the coming weeks and watch
this article be dipped.
We are in the age of the pre-apocalypse. We are amid one heat
record after the other, hurricanes in California, floods ravaging
Pakistan. It is us, this generation, that has to watch the world
die. I struggle with including those details in my story because
total annihilation, as I’ve found, will often swallow a story
whole. What is it to do anything facing doom, to dream about
children, to dream about futures? What does it mean that humanity
has had a chain of unbroken catastrophes since the Cold War? Some
people say that we pretend everything is normal because it’s the
only thing we know how to do, but I think it’s human, and rather
pretty.
Nature — entropy — will inevitably do its job, dragging its cold
claw through us, leaving a comet’s trail of memory behind. But for
now, we can only make time; time for our anxieties, our fears, our
worries and our hopes, our euphoria — ourselves. There are things
in this great hallucination, in the act of living in this current
world, that I hold on to dearly, and I hope when the world moves
past them, when they become obsolete, I can be treated with mercy.
I’m Darrin, and when you read this, I will still be 20 years old,
soon to be 21 (October 19!), an adult that still avoids the cracks
on the pavement on their walk home because they’re scared to fall
through the cracks of this country. Because I’m scared that when I
trip, there will be nothing but black beneath me, and no one left
to hold me. I’m scared to tell my parents that I’m Queer, and I’m
scarily close to failing out of this university, but I’m not
afraid to die.
On my walk home today, I noticed the leaves had started falling;
fall begins, after an endlessly accumulating summer. I know I will
dissolve. My body and mind will be gone, and the only memory of me
will be some image on a fading Secure Digital memory card, where I
will be left to rot, forgotten. But the leaves are marigold, the
tops of the trees have turned a burnt orange, and I cannot help
but be happy.