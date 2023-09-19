Writing in the Digital Dark Age

I miss GeoCities, and I wasn’t even alive for it.

The once-eminent web hosting platform, at one point the third-most browsed site in the world, was a place where people could create personal websites in its neighborhoods, either about themselves or their niche interests. GeoCities felt like it was this distinct part of the “good internet” — an oral history of that period in the ’90s when people still had hope, before 9/11: a self-fulfilling Humans of New York, a space not written by academics but by people and their lived lives. Most of it is gone. The website was bought by Yahoo in 1999, where it slowly faded out into obscurity and eventually went under in 2009. It didn’t burn in flames à la left-pad and go out in calamity but simply became obsolete. When data became economical instead of experiential, GeoCities was no longer profitable enough, useful enough, to exist: It’s now only accessible through conservation projects like the internet Archive Special Collection. I can’t help but feel like an archeologist, digging up fragments of the past, unburying the fractures of a bygone relic in pursuit of nostalgia that I didn’t even experience. Be an archeologist: click to dig through those old monuments. When I sift through the rubble, I’m not really left with a sense of discovery, but absence. The archaic webpages I’m viewing are, by nature, imperfect. Images are lost, links rot and I see their ghosts, their ethereal forms, half-websites, floating on an internet that abandoned them long ago: it’s funerary. Something once thought of as an eternal part of people’s lives shouldn’t be missing, gone like this — a memory-shaped hole in the universe. GeoCities’ dissipation is part of a greater phenomena known as the “digital dark age”: The idea that we, even amid all of our electronically-documented glory, are living within a historical period that may one day be a “maddening blank to future historians … because nearly all of our art, science, news, and other records are being created and stored on media that we know can’t outlast even our own lifetimes,” writes Steward Brand. What’s required for this website to function? Amazon Web Services

Google Fonts

WordPress

val.town

Node

d3

sink

Vite Many other web technologies, like HTML, CSS, are fairly static (in the web development sense), but modern development tools are everchanging: faster, more exciting javascript frameworks come out The modern website is heavily dependent on the toil of others to work. This means that developers don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but if the wheel ever becomes unmaintained, then the whole stack falls down. Here are some of the dependencies this project relies on:Many other web technologies, like HTML, CSS, are fairly static (in the web development sense), but modern development tools are everchanging: faster, more exciting javascript frameworks come out every few months and older projects become unmaintained within years. This is a problem of entropy. Paper and microfilm are immutable mediums. A book displays itself; its data cannot be changed, it cannot be rewritten once it is printed, its organization is set in cellulose. Conversely, a hard drive is fugitive by its very nature, designed to be rewritten over and over again, elusive. It needs hardware, electricity, power, our current global infrastructure as it exists at this moment to function and to be read. Data retrieval from a hard drive requires current ports, current computers and current operating systems, which all become obsolete, unobtainable once new, better, faster, more useful and more profitable ways of transferring and storing data come to be. We’ve already witnessed this happen. Easy access to 5 ¼-inch and 8-inch floppy disks is now nearly nonexistent, with the data on them — the memories, anxieties, euphoria, gone, imprisoned within the old ways forever, antiquities of a world that no longer needs them. And God forbid we use cloud storage solutions like Google Drive or Dropbox. At least a hard drive doesn’t actively require power for its information storage the way a web server does, ready to drop dead at any slight change. While the Dead Sea Scrolls have survived for nearly 2,000 years, modern data is mortal, its lifespan sometimes even shorter than our own. On March 18, 2019, MySpace — once the most visited site in the world — was confirmed to have lost about 53 million songs in a 2016 server migration. Studio engineers lost their old masters. A dad lost his deceased son’s guitar recordings. There’s a modern-day burning of the Library of Alexandria every other year or so, and even that tragedy only contained about 200,000 books. In our cultural amnesia, we move on — to YouTube, to Soundcloud, to Instagram — so eager to forget the titans of the past, assuming they stand as the monuments of our world until their foundation is pulled out from under us. Many people make the mistake of believing the web is ever-present; there’s the age-old adage of “whatever you put out on the internet will be out there forever!” Which is partially true. The interconnectivity of global technologies has led to a supernova of communicative memory. Words travel like electricity: Both major economic catastrophes and your friends’ dinner plans get to your doorstep in an instant. Information is accessible in a way that it has never been before, but cultural memory, our memorials and manifestos, are fading. Our VSCO pictures, Instagram stories and WordPress articles will not last even within our lifetimes; attention is hyper-fixated on the present, the contingent replaced with its ouroboric feedback loop. Even more insidiously: In the information age, data becomes a commodity. Data becomes evergreen, and whatever individual or corporation we let control those parts of our lives for us gets to dictate history. When data is entrusted into the hands of digital monopolies, our memory becomes intrinsically tied to their server infrastructures, their bottom lines, their interests. “Data is to this century what oil was to the last one: a driver of growth and change,” write authors at The Economist. Uber and Tesla are data — not hospitality or automotive — companies. Google sees what you search, and Meta understands how you socialize. Amazon Web Services decides what gets to be hosted on the internet, so when the average website decays in two months, Amazon gets to command what is remembered and what is forgotten. But what does this mean for us? What will happen if we pray to this apocalypse of memory — the god of forgetting?

A recreation of Warhol's Amiga and artwork.

Write once, read once I've said my words; now it's time for yours. Let your words be fugitive. Write a note below, and receive a message, across space, across time. Every note can only be read once, before they're deleted: rest assured your words will disappear, and be comfortable with your anxieties; be comfortable with your impermanence, and see someone else's lived life.

On a cosmological scale, 500 years isn’t a lot. Libraries will crumble. Everything will eventually degrade. Our ancestral villages will be bombed, our languages forgotten and our ways of life left behind. In digital writing, we fall in love with degradation; we embrace the present. Writers too often feel an anxiety to entomb their words onto the eternal, to be like Lahiri, McCarthy, Didion: to live beyond themselves and to be remembered. Writing in the digital dark age is its antithesis: an overt opportunity to be wrapped and shaped by this elusivity, rather than running from it. Breathe with me. Air in through the nose, out through the mouth. Feel the muscles contracting as air comes in, with a little pause in between, and out, as everything relaxes, as the world crashes down around us. Keep going. Feel that pause, the apex, where everything, for a moment, stops. It’s where we are. This is the age that we are writing in — that little pause: for all the infrastructure, information, buildings, people, grass, around us. This is the moment: of quiet suspense, tension, of unstoppable beauty, before everything comes down, before entropy takes its toll and before we recede.

Perhaps more than anything, our current technological age reminds me of Oliver Jeffers’ dipped paintings. He makes portraits of people, strangers with close encounters to death, and renders them beautifully before dipping them into a vat of enamel paint, forever veiling a part of the portrait’s features. He invites people to come witness this event, where he and they will be the only ones to remember the portraits as they originally were — a performance art of sorts. The internet is one large dipped painting, and we are all here in the midst of its submersion. The clock ticks: It stops for no one, and I am glad that I will have the opportunity to witness things as they were one last time. Come, then, over the coming weeks and watch this article be dipped.