The Devil is in the Details
Jen Klein's empowerment of others
Written by Remi Williamson
Photography by Grace Beal
Design and development by Eric Lau
When Jen Klein came to Ann Arbor, she was picking up the pieces of a broken program that hadn’t seen a Big Ten Tournament title since the last century.
Three years into her now six-year tenure, she put those pieces back into place.
The 2021 season was a big one for the Michigan women’s soccer team with its first Big Ten Tournament win since 1999, a trip to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and tying the school single-season wins record by going 18-4-3 overall.
Those crowning accolades of Klein’s revamped program are nothing short of impressive after her start just three years prior in 2018. Klein was deservingly praised for turning around and overhauling the Wolverines. But if you ask her how those trophies got there, her emphasis would be on her coaching staff and the players on her squad.
Because for Klein, the emphasis is always on others.
It’s on her coaches and players. Yes, her job as a Big Ten coach is to create a winning program. But she’s in the business of empowering and teaching others.
Coach's Coach
Player's Coach
While her role as a Big Ten coach brings massive amounts of pressure, Klein never lets that slide onto her staff. She carries the load with grace, patience, tenacity and humor.
“She has that pressure but she handles it well,” Michigan strength and conditioning coach Kate Smith told The Michigan Daily. “And she respects all the staff that she works with, which makes things flow very well.”
As an assistant coach, Klein won a national championship at her last stomping grounds, USC, at the end of a historic run. Prior to raising that trophy, she spent seven seasons combined at Washington State and UNLV, which included two years at the helm of the Rebels in Vegas. Clearly, Klein came to Ann Arbor with a resume fit to advance the Wolverines’ program.
But if you ask Klein, she’s no expert.
“I’m not an expert, really, in anything, but finding those experts and bringing them in and utilizing their knowledge, their expertise to help us be the best that we can be,” Klein told The Daily. “And so I think really, creating that value is just showing that they do have value and that they have something to contribute.”
Klein may have not handpicked everyone on her staff, as some were grandfathered in, but nonetheless, she is making an effort to uplift them to tackle their distinct expertises and shine on their own. Klein recognizes and encourages everyone's unique contributions to the program as a whole, because the off the field work is just as important and necessary as the accomplishments they see on the grass.
That is a part of the culture of empowerment Klein has created. To step back and trust her staff and players to do what they do best, because there are so many requisite elements for a program to thrive. Whether it is nutrition, athletic training, What Impacts Excellence (WIE) sessions, strength and conditioning, or any other facet, she understands each part's contribution to the success of the program.
The key to success is a well-functioning organization on all levels, not just the athletes or the head coach, but everyone. And her colleagues acknowledge this constantly, saying Klein makes sure the staff members never feel like they are lower on the totem pole — that they feel valued and worthy, that they feel just as essential to the team as a starting forward.
“She empowers us to develop something that will be beneficial to the team, and then she supports us once that’s implemented,” Smith told The Daily. “And it’s allowing us the space to do that and she trusts our expertise. I can write the best program on the planet, if the athletes don't buy in, which buy-in comes from support from the coaching staff, as well, it doesn't matter.”
With the athletes needing to buy in, they don’t need to search hard for an example of what that looks like. Because Klein has fully bought into the other coaches, which in turn helps the athletes buy into the program. She’s not hands off per say. She asks a lot of questions, but at the end of the day, she knows when her staff are better positioned to handle something instead of her. They’re all putting their chips on Klein, and she hasn’t lost them any money at the tables.
In college soccer, the rate of turnover within both coaching staffs and players is high. People graduate, transfer or get offered new positions, but everyone who walks in the door is still family to Klein. It's not solely about picking the right people who fit together like puzzle pieces, but also helping integrate them once they’re at Michigan.
That’s clearly stuck out to the players.
“I also think once she has (assistant coaches) she just takes care of them really well,” senior forward, and Klein’s neighbor, Sammi Woods told The Daily. “By the way she treats them and talks to them.”
Part of the way Klein shows her staff how much she cares and values them comes from how she interacts with them, radiating a balance of humor and seriousness in every conversation. During a preseason trip to USC and Pepperdine, the team saw its return flights complicated by an incoming hurricane. The Wolverines were left, quite literally, in the eye of the storm. Yet, as Smith recalled, Klein navigated the travel disaster gracefully. Despite all the complicated moving parts, her fun personality still flew high while balanced with groundedness.
If it's a precarious balancing act to stay focused and serious all the while incorporating fun and humor into the atmosphere, Klein is a world-class gymnast.
She’s funny and patient — but that doesn’t hinder her meticulous leadership. In fact, it adds to it.
“They always say the devil is in the details, and her attention to detail and her proactiveness around the details allows for the program to flow very well and operate at a very high level,” Smith said. “And those are the things that are easy to miss, and easy to overlook, but make such a large impact on the success of a program.”
That proactiveness isn’t just in the small things, it’s at the forefront of her actions.
Don’t think too much into the title of “head coach” because if a goal needs moving, a cone needs placing or a ball needs to be picked up, Klein is not above that work or above the rest of her staff. She puts on her cleats at practice just like everyone else, one foot at a time.
While the accolades may be important and representative of success, the players are the most important indicator to Klein.
“We want to build sustained success,” Klein said. “But we want to do it in a way where they feel confident, they feel empowered.”
Trophies and titles represent singular teams, and Klein isn’t focused on anything as an individual entity. She’s not building a team — she’s building a program. And with that, the players are prioritized.
If you talk to her players and staff, many of whom have worked and played under other coaches, they all mention that part of her unique coaching philosophy is how she sees every player as a person and a student first. Her top priority is to develop them at the personal level for success, and allow that process to help make them an even better player.
And some of that comes from their WIE classroom sessions.
“Number one (priority) is to build self love, self acceptance in each kid so they understand what they bring to the table,” Michigan Director of Leadership Development Brian Townsend told The Daily. “This understanding of self awareness, we do a lot of work to get them to understand we’re all going through the same challenges.”
WIE sessions help players grow closer to their teammates and work through on-field challenges verbally, building confidence in themselves and their actions. In a team sport that requires 11 people to work in unison, building connections can be the difference between a winning season and a losing one. But most importantly, as Klein has continually emphasized through everything she does, the person comes first. That has helped her create and nurture personal relationships with her players.
Beyond WIE sessions, Klein finds ways to bolster those relationships on the pitch, a place where there’s no use in letting your frustration manifest into anything other than adjusting your play. Klein’s composure on the sidelines shows her players that you gain something from every game, molding a shared mindset that brings her team closer together. She never yells at referees, her demeanor never shifts and her tone of voice never changes.
Whether the Wolverines are winning, losing or tied, Klein always remains level headed. Every game, regardless of the outcome, ends with hugs and high-fives, good jobs and pep talks. Losing is as much a part of the journey as winning is, and she won’t have her unit thinking anything else. Klein never lets her emotions get the best of her, and by keeping her composure in the highlight reel moments as well as the bloopers, she’s making sure her players’ and staff’s confidence never wanes no matter the score.
It’s easy to forget a player’s evening plans or upcoming test. After all, Klein’s job title doesn’t call for that. But it’s not just a title. For Klein, it’s a responsibility to be a coach in facets beyond just the pitch. It’s a responsibility to be supportive of not just successes but also shortcomings off the field. That is what sets Klein apart from other coaches. She’s all in on the students and the people who intertwine to make them players.
But maybe teacher would be a more suitable title.
“I consider myself more of a teacher than anything else,” Klein said. “I’m a teacher first. And so really approaching it from that space of how do we develop them into the best versions of themselves as people, students and athletes.”
But whether she’s teaching, coaching or playing euchre, she’s empowering her players to be the best version of themselves they can be To her, that's the signifier of success.
“She's extremely involved,” Smith said. “She's a player's coach for sure. She knows what's going on. She jokes around with them and has fun. She deeply cares about the players and their success, both as people and as players.”
Klein and her staff have demonstrated their care through a couple of different ways, but mainly one-on-one coffee chats. It’s not necessarily a time to talk about soccer, it can be if you want it, but it's a time to talk about life and anything else on your mind. Seeing your coaches off the field or out of the weight room helps build and strengthen those bonds.
Beyond coffee chats, Klein finds lots of opportunities to connect with her players. So whether it's sweating it out at scavenger hunts, games of spoon, euchre or coffee chats, Klein is finding ways to relate to them. She’s being a friend rather than a higher up.
“I think that really started to just kind of take away the pressure of being in the office or being out in the field and just getting to know them as people,” Klein said.“So it's just taking down that kind of ‘me over them.’ It's just us together. And we can have a good relationship, laugh and just get to know each other more on a human level.”
So you won’t hear Klein’s players calling her just “coach,” not because they don’t respect or admire her, but because the culture she’s created makes her more than just their coach.
“I don’t know, coach seems so formal,” Klein said. “But Jen has just always been what I’ve gone by and just creating that, I think a little bit of a relationship there. There’s still a massive level of respect, even though they don’t call me coach, but just, I guess (it’s a) less formal approach to it all.”
She’s Jen to them.
She’s a human, a friend, someone they can trust. She teaches through respect, never barking orders.
“She just has fun with it. And I think that's something that brings you joy, but also brings you success,” Woods said.“Like, if you're not having fun with it, then what are you doing?”
That fun, coupled with the respect and trust that Klein has built, has translated to success on the field during her tenure. Players have bought in. They believe the Klein hype and they’ll follow her accordingly. When Woods flashes anger and frustration on the field, Klein taps into their strong-as-steel bond to try to bring back her composure. And regardless of the Wolverines’ less-than ideal season, finishing 7-6-4 and missing the Big Ten Tournament, that demeanor never faulted. The example Klein has set is contagious. The same trust and respect is universal throughout her program, in ups and downs.
Being both a coach’s coach and a player’s coach creates a well-rounded machine. The buy-in is everywhere. The trust and respect ebbs and flows through every level. The individual work it takes is immense, but that doesn’t make Klein shy away.
Creating lasting bonds with players and staff and maintaining them goes beyond the job description of a head coach. It's the job description of a coach that cares, of a coach who takes the role and responsibility outside of the archetypal description, and even beyond the fine print.
When Klein arrived at Michigan, her goal was clear:
“I came here to build a sustainable, successful program.”
But what she emphasized was what it takes to create that:
Success of the players and coaches who make up the program in whatever they want to do, not just on the field but in their lives. Yes, winning and competing are still an objective, but Klein measures sustainable success differently. Klein strives for those light bulb moments where it clicks in her players. The “aha” moments when it finally all makes sense. That’s her favorite part.
Even when tangible on-field success is not reflected, behind the scenes the success of empowerment and growth always remains.
And to Jen, that’s her business model.