While her role as a Big Ten coach brings massive amounts of pressure, Klein never lets that slide onto her staff. She carries the load with grace, patience, tenacity and humor.

“She has that pressure but she handles it well,” Michigan strength and conditioning coach Kate Smith told The Michigan Daily. “And she respects all the staff that she works with, which makes things flow very well.”

As an assistant coach, Klein won a national championship at her last stomping grounds, USC, at the end of a historic run. Prior to raising that trophy, she spent seven seasons combined at Washington State and UNLV, which included two years at the helm of the Rebels in Vegas. Clearly, Klein came to Ann Arbor with a resume fit to advance the Wolverines’ program.

But if you ask Klein, she’s no expert.

“I’m not an expert, really, in anything, but finding those experts and bringing them in and utilizing their knowledge, their expertise to help us be the best that we can be,” Klein told The Daily. “And so I think really, creating that value is just showing that they do have value and that they have something to contribute.”

Klein listens to Michigan athletic trainer Carter Pallett during a training session September 29. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Klein may have not handpicked everyone on her staff, as some were grandfathered in, but nonetheless, she is making an effort to uplift them to tackle their distinct expertises and shine on their own. Klein recognizes and encourages everyone's unique contributions to the program as a whole, because the off the field work is just as important and necessary as the accomplishments they see on the grass.

That is a part of the culture of empowerment Klein has created. To step back and trust her staff and players to do what they do best, because there are so many requisite elements for a program to thrive. Whether it is nutrition, athletic training, What Impacts Excellence (WIE) sessions, strength and conditioning, or any other facet, she understands each part's contribution to the success of the program.

Michigan strength and conditioning coach Kate Smith shows the team a skill October 3. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang smiles as she completes a lift during the team’s weight training October 3. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Smith explains an exercise to sophomore defender Aniyah League October 3. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

The key to success is a well-functioning organization on all levels, not just the athletes or the head coach, but everyone. And her colleagues acknowledge this constantly, saying Klein makes sure the staff members never feel like they are lower on the totem pole — that they feel valued and worthy, that they feel just as essential to the team as a starting forward.

“She empowers us to develop something that will be beneficial to the team, and then she supports us once that’s implemented,” Smith told The Daily. “And it’s allowing us the space to do that and she trusts our expertise. I can write the best program on the planet, if the athletes don't buy in, which buy-in comes from support from the coaching staff, as well, it doesn't matter.”

With the athletes needing to buy in, they don’t need to search hard for an example of what that looks like. Because Klein has fully bought into the other coaches, which in turn helps the athletes buy into the program. She’s not hands off per say. She asks a lot of questions, but at the end of the day, she knows when her staff are better positioned to handle something instead of her. They’re all putting their chips on Klein, and she hasn’t lost them any money at the tables.

In college soccer, the rate of turnover within both coaching staffs and players is high. People graduate, transfer or get offered new positions, but everyone who walks in the door is still family to Klein. It's not solely about picking the right people who fit together like puzzle pieces, but also helping integrate them once they’re at Michigan.

That’s clearly stuck out to the players.

Klein warms up with senior forward Sammi before the team’s match up against Michigan State October 7. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

“I also think once she has (assistant coaches) she just takes care of them really well,” senior forward, and Klein’s neighbor, Sammi Woods told The Daily. “By the way she treats them and talks to them.”

Part of the way Klein shows her staff how much she cares and values them comes from how she interacts with them, radiating a balance of humor and seriousness in every conversation. During a preseason trip to USC and Pepperdine, the team saw its return flights complicated by an incoming hurricane. The Wolverines were left, quite literally, in the eye of the storm. Yet, as Smith recalled, Klein navigated the travel disaster gracefully. Despite all the complicated moving parts, her fun personality still flew high while balanced with groundedness.

If it's a precarious balancing act to stay focused and serious all the while incorporating fun and humor into the atmosphere, Klein is a world-class gymnast.

Klein laughs and waves during practice September 29. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

She’s funny and patient — but that doesn’t hinder her meticulous leadership. In fact, it adds to it.

“They always say the devil is in the details, and her attention to detail and her proactiveness around the details allows for the program to flow very well and operate at a very high level,” Smith said. “And those are the things that are easy to miss, and easy to overlook, but make such a large impact on the success of a program.”

That proactiveness isn’t just in the small things, it’s at the forefront of her actions.

Klein carries a goal off of the practice field September 29. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Don’t think too much into the title of “head coach” because if a goal needs moving, a cone needs placing or a ball needs to be picked up, Klein is not above that work or above the rest of her staff. She puts on her cleats at practice just like everyone else, one foot at a time.