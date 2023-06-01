1
Visual Statement: Driving towards Madison County
Statement
2:01
From our favorite music and movies to nostalgic memories from summers past, Statement and Arts writers are excited to finally share it all. The Statement and Arts teamed up for a Special Edition x B-Side collab to bring you everything we've been crushing on this summer!
#
Title
Album
Added By
Runtime
1
Visual Statement: Driving towards Madison County
Statement
2:01
2
A love affair with English
Statement
5:28
3
The growing pains of an unexpected summer
Statement
1:25
4
Visual Statement: Through a new lens
Statement
3:43
5
You're (not) on your own kid: Why I'm obsessed with Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour
Statement
2:48
6
An ode to Summer (Roberts) and the magic of 'The O.C.'
Arts
5:06
7
Summer can never be too cruel with Taylor Swift by my side
Arts
4:28
8
My summer, your winter: A hemispherical tale
Arts
4:41
9
The endless summer nostalgia of 'Phineas and Ferb'
Arts
2:37
10
‘(If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To’ (but I’ll also just ask)
Arts
3:56