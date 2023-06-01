Recommended

Oh, summer. Summer, summer, summer. We think about summer all year long. We pine over it when the weather is cold, we dream about it while walking to class in 10-degree weather, we sit in class and mentally chant “Summer, summer, summer” à la “High School Musical 2,” desperately awaiting its arrival. However, once the oh-so-coveted summer season arrives, we must dedicate that seasonal infatuation to something else. Something new. Something exciting. And that’s where summer crushes come in.

From summer flings to becoming so obsessed with a specific piece of media that it becomes the only thing we think about, summers welcome the opportunity to passionately dedicate our energies to anything and everything we desire. In collaboration with The Statement, the Summer Crush B-Side dawns in an attempt to allow Arts writers to dive deep into and explore their summer infatuations of the past, present or near future. With the intention of telling us all about who or what they’re crushing on this summer, five talented writers dove deep into what it means to resonate with pieces of art so much so that they end up consuming you wholeheartedly.

Just like Arts writers develop crushes on distinct pieces of media, I have a massive crush on the five pieces I was lucky enough to include in this B-Side, and I’m sure anyone who reads them will be able to say the same.

-Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero