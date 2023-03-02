The Michigan Daily logo
Men's Basketball, Hockey, Women's Basketball

The Daily presents a special winter edition featuring stories from its hockey and basketball beats ahead of a weekend of rivalry clashes.

Women’s Basketball players Kate Clark #13 and Alyssa Crockett #20, wearing Michigan basketball uniforms, watch a teammate attempt a free throw outside of the frame. Spectators watch in the background.

From childhood friends to college roommates: Kate Clarke, Alyssa Crockett and a family-like bond

Lys Goldman
Michigan hockey's equipment manager works on Dylan Duke's skate on the Michigan bench. He grasps the blade with both hands as Duke lifts his right leg up behind him, and he looks over onto the ice.

Meet Jalen Stone, Michigan hockey's unsung equipment manager with surprising roots

Connor Earegood
MSU head coach Tom Izzo wearing a green and black spartans jacket is seen shaking hands with a man with his back to the camera wearing yellow. Behind the men are players of both basketball teams lined up shaking hands.

On Saturday, Michigan basketball looks to help Michigan State heal

Paul Nasr
Chyra Evans, in a white jersey, jumps up for a layup with the ball in one hand. The crowd watches behind her.

How Chyra Evans brings international experience to Michigan from down under

Liza Cushnir

Dylan Duke and the Midwest personified

John Tondora
On the left side of the photo is Jett Howard, wearing all yellow with pink shoes and walking towards the middle. In the middle is Jace Howard, wearing yellow, with his arms extended all the way looking at the ref, who is on the right side of the photo with his fist raised in the air and his back to the camera.

‘Something you just have to be proud of’: How Jace and Jett Howard are embracing their dad’s legacy

Abbie Telgenhof
Read More