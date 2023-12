Will Johnson celebrates with the Michigan defense after intercepting a pass, shifting the momentum in Michigan’s 30-24 victory over Ohio State November 25. Buy this photo

Anna Fuder View Interview

The awe I felt when I saw the players come together in this photo was similar to the awe I felt the first time I walked into the Big House when I was seven, connecting my younger self to my time with The Michigan Daily – a time I’ll cherish forever. Read more