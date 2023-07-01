The Michigan Daily logo

The Orientation Edition 2023

Liberty street is pictured with the Michigan theater and State theaters’ signs both visible and lit up. A couple crosses the street in front of the Michigan theater and the road leads directly down to State street.

Nervous about your first semester of college? Look no further than The Daily’s Orientation Edition for all you need to be prepared when you arrive in Ann Arbor.

Students gather outside on the Diag surrounded by trees

Dear Class of 2027

Samantha Rich
Black students demonstrating community through various activities like studying, singing, and knitting.

Beyond academics: Embrace passion and community at the University of Michigan

Dana Elobaid
A group of friends wearing Michigan gear pose for a photo outside Michigan Stadium

The cliché and the unsaid: getting ready for a new chapter!

Ankitha Donepudi
A girl with red hair sits at a desk in front of her laptop and a cup of coffee

It’s time to leave the library

Madison Hammond
A Law School building with one large window and two towers, surrounded by trees

What if Michigan isn't right for me?

Darrin Zhou
Two girls sit in a dorm room, one on her bed with headphones, frowning, on and the other at her desk, smiling

I didn't get along with my freshman year roommate, and that's okay

Tate Moyer
A blue panel with illustrations of books and essays next to a yellow panel with illustrations of a calculator, beaker, protractor and chalkboard.

To STEM or not to STEM

Lara Tinawi, Zhane Yamin
An illustration of the earth with a blue plane and a yellow plane circling around the globe

Being out of state at a state university

Lindsey Spencer
A person wheels a red wheelbarrow through a wheat field

Living with celiac at the University of Michigan

Max Newman

Year in review: A non-revenue sports spotlight

Ellie Richard
A girl wearing maize and blue stands in the middle of the Diag surrounded by crowds illustrated in shades of gray

Àbòwálé

Tomilade Akinyelu
A light yellow coffee cup on a saucer with "Ann Arbor" written on it, against a blue background

An introduction to the Ann Arbor coffee scene

Roni Kane
A man in a blue sweatshirt and green shorts walks through campus late at night carrying a rugby ball

Don't expect too much from first semester

Joshua Nicholson
Crowds decked in Michigan gear at a football game

10 tips for football gamedays

Mirielle Wong
Students stand in a dorm hallway talking with one another

What if I don't make any friends? Friendship advice for my freshman self

Allison Wei
Gymnast competing while wearing maize and blue

Women's sports roundup

Lys Goldman
A group of five friends playing cards

A non-Michigander's guide to euchre

Emma Lapp
Wolverine football players on the field

Getting oriented: Meet the leaders and best of Michigan football

John Tondora
The Michigan Stadium, including the black entrance gate and the Block 'M' on the scoreboard

What really is The Michigan Difference?

Ananya Gera