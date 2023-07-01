Dear Class of 2027
Beyond academics: Embrace passion and community at the University of Michigan
Dana Elobaid
The cliché and the unsaid: getting ready for a new chapter!
Ankitha Donepudi
It’s time to leave the library
Madison Hammond
What if Michigan isn't right for me?
Darrin Zhou
I didn't get along with my freshman year roommate, and that's okay
Tate Moyer
To STEM or not to STEM
Lara Tinawi, Zhane Yamin
Being out of state at a state university
Lindsey Spencer
Living with celiac at the University of Michigan
Max Newman
Year in review: A non-revenue sports spotlight
Ellie Richard
Àbòwálé
Tomilade Akinyelu
An introduction to the Ann Arbor coffee scene
Roni Kane
Don't expect too much from first semester
Joshua Nicholson
10 tips for football gamedays
Mirielle Wong
What if I don't make any friends? Friendship advice for my freshman self
Allison Wei
Women's sports roundup
Lys Goldman
A non-Michigander's guide to euchre
Emma Lapp
Getting oriented: Meet the leaders and best of Michigan football
John Tondora
What really is The Michigan Difference?