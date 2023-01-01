Graphing the 1975’s Discography: Thriving vs Sobbing
I realized that some The 1975 songs are thrivacious
while others make me sob. Then I rediscovered “Somebody Else,” which proved some
of their songs do both. The next logical step was to listen to the band’s entire
long, often repetitive and at times lyrically uncomfortable discography in order
to turn this off-hand thought into a GraphTM. And once I had put more hours than
I’ll ever reveal into listening to and making notes on 99 songs, I had to publish
it somewhere besides an Instagram story. Enjoy. Correct me if I’m wrong about a song.
And expect this to be a series because I love mildly entertaining and mostly pointless
projects. And also graphs.
Notable Songs: "Somebody Else," "I'm in Love with You," "Robbers," "About You," "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)"
Graphic by Angela Voit and Erin Evans / The Michigan Daily