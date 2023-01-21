The Michigan Daily logo
Illustration of a world map with arrows across countries

The Daily's Sports section presents a special edition featuring stories about international student-athletes across Michigan's varsity sports teams.

Jens Hoff defends an opposing team member on the Michigan soccer field.

‘I’m going all in’: How Jens Hoff’s resiliency in the face of adversity helped him succeed

Ethan White
Rosie Hope controls the ball while playing field hockey for Michigan.

U.K. to U.S.: How Rosie Hope’s will to win travels beyond borders

Ellie Richard
Black and white photo of Gal Groumi in the water, with his head above in a swimming cap and goggles.

Swimming from Israel to Michigan and back: Gal Groumi’s unique, historic path

Anna Miller
Kata Utassy gets ready to throw the ball during a Michigan water polo match.

Kata Utassy’s hard work leads to gratitude for all life has to offer

Zach Edwards
Overhead view of the Michigan swimming pool during a meet.

‘I’ve learned a lot about self-belief’: Kiarra Milligan’s journey and vast potential

Megan Smith
Michael Leon plays soccer with a young boy in Ghana during his uniform donation project with TUFF.

‘My success is my community’s success’: Michael Leon’s journey toward his definition of success

Lys Goldman
