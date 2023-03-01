The Michigan Daily logo

First Pitch

Presented by The Michigan Daily's Baseball Beat

The Michigan baseball team leans against the railing of the dugout with their hands raised in celebration on a sunny day.
The baseball team stands together on the pitcher’s mound with a coach. They’re looking up at him as he speaks.

‘Sometimes God’s greatest gift is unanswered prayers’: Inside Tracy Smith’s journey to Michigan

Cole Martin

Joshua Brown: Give Tracy Smith time, patience to build program amid early-season struggles

Joshua Brown
Baseball players lean over the dugout barrier watching their teammate get ready to bat. The teammate has his back to the camera and is preparing to bat.

Breaking down the 2023 Michigan baseball roster

Sam Novotny
Baseball players lean over the dugout barrier watching their teammate get ready to bat. The teammate has his back to the camera and is preparing to bat.

Big Ten Breakdown: Maryland leads the 2023 pack as Iowa, Rutgers loom

Jack Day
Mitch Voit pitches and the baseball can be seen flying through the air away from his outstretched hand. He wears a mitt on his other hand. He is wearing a white baseball uniform white with “MICHIGAN” on the front of his shirt, and a baseball cap with a block M on his head. The rest of the field and bleachers can be seen behind him.

The Daily predicts: Michigan baseball season

MICHIGAN DAILY BASEBALL BEAT
Highway to Hail Logo includes highway

Highway to Hail: A 2023 Michigan baseball breakdown

Michigan Daily Podcast Section
Read More from Sports