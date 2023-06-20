The Michigan Daily logo
The Daily's Sports and Statement sections present a special Father's Day edition featuring stories about Michigan athletes and coaches along with a personal narrative.

Liam holding a runner-up trophy at a childhood baseball game with his dad.

The poet with no baseball skills: On fatherhood, baseball and writing

Liam Rappleye
A photo of Garrett with his dad

Indiana, Our Indiana

Garrett Kracht
A photo of Olivia and her dad

One bike (and car ride) at a time

Olivia Kane
Photo of Eli in his baseball uniform with his dad

The best gift my dad gave to me

Eli Trese
Ellie with her dad at field hockey

For the dad who showed up at 5:15

Ellie Richard
Zoë and Sean Bormet at a Michigan football game

A special connection: The Bormets' unique bond through Michigan ties

Lys Goldman
The Mattin family stands together in a line

How the Mattin family is taking ‘following in my father’s footsteps’ to an entirely different level

Ethan White
Ella Jo Piersma smiles with her father as they take a selfie with the Michigan stadium in the background

Blank canvas: How Ella Jo Piersma carved her own path, led by her greatest supporter and inspiration

Zach Edwards
Cooper Smith sits on the bench. Behind him are empty seats

From ‘dad’ to ‘coach’: How Cooper and Jay Smith navigate the father-son dynamic in sports

Eli Trese
A younger Jack and his dad take a selfie in front of a pool

‘The light at the end of the tunnel’: Jack Wilkening’s path to Michigan through perseverance from his father

Zach Edwards