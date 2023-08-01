Daily Arts Runs a Marathon

This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

Digital illustration of three people, wearing "daily arts" tank tops, running through the finish line of a race as a crowd of silhouettes cheers them on.
Daily Arts runs a marathon: Introducing the runners
DAILY ARTS WRITERS digital illustration of a woman with a thought bubble above her head, thinking about Renee Noe running
A testimony from a not-so-athletic rookie runner
Graciela Batlle Cestero Silhouette of a person running. The person is fracturing into pieces on top of a red background.
Maybe I shouldn’t be in constant pain
Erin Evans digital art illustration of a girl running out of an elevator, wearing athletic clothes. Music notes pour out of the elevator.
Please do stop the muzak
Laine Brotherton